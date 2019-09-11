Eastern Kentucky woman arrested after stealing school bus while intoxicated

0 Shares

An eastern Kentucky woman is behind bars after she stole a school bus from a parking lot.

Kentucky State Police say 35-year-old Teresa Wells stole a school bus from Cawood Elementary School’s parking lot Sunday. Witnesses reported Wells was driving the bus in the area of the theft for a short time.

Upon arrival to the scene, police attempted to get Wells out of the bus. Police say she had agreed to stop the bus at the request of a school employee before KSP arrived. She refused for a short time but eventually left the bus. Police say she was intoxicated.

Wells was charged with DUI, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, over $10,000 (auto); having no operator’s license, no seat belt, and license to be in possession among other violations.

Wells was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center. The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.