Eastern Ky. electric provider approved for rate adjustments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky electric provider is restructuring its rates, but the adjustments won’t increase monthly bills for an average customer.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission is allowing Jackson Energy Cooperative Corp. to increase the monthly customer charge while decreasing the cost per kilowatt-hour of electricity.

The electric co-op serves 51,000 residential customers in about 14 counties in eastern Kentucky.

The commission says under the new rate structure, below-average monthly consumption will result in slightly higher bills, while above-average usage will produce slightly lower bills.

The PSC also said the change will benefit low-income customers who receive assistance in paying their electric bills.

