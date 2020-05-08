BCEA: TVA partnership termination would be ‘disservice to the community’, urges GEPB to reconsider position

114 Shares

Maureen Carpenter, the executive director of the Barren County Economic Authority, speaks during a listening and design session hosted by the Kentucky League of Cities and the Glasgow City Council.

(Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Economic Authority ramped up pressure on the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors Friday in an effort to shift actions taken at a special-called meeting Tuesday.

Three members of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors took the first move Tuesday to terminate a contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority and seek another energy provider.

“The Barren County Economic Authority (BCEA) adamantly supports the continuation of the contract between the Glasgow Electric Plant Board (GEPB) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA),” a letter to the GEPB said.

TVA’s benefit to Glasgow has been explained in multiple EPB board meetings, but some board members continue to insist the board should seek another power supplier.

Board members Marlin Witcher, DT Froedge and Glenn Pritchard voted unanimously to begin the search for another energy provider. Froedge has voiced his concern that TVA doesn’t support the community but destroys it.

“Guys, I just don’t see spending this money,” Froedge said at a Jan. 28, 2019, meeting of the board. “Essentially, this 3.1 percent is a reduction in rates and deciding that this should be contributed to charity or other causes – the people in Glasgow deserve this to be passed right through. It’s their money they’re paying, it’s just a little less.”

Witcher has only provided little commentary but has followed Froedge’s lead to terminate the utility’s relationship with TVA. Most recently, Pritchard has indicated he agrees with those actions because he voted in favor Tuesday to begin searching for a new provider.

When the Glasgow Electric Plant Board accepted a 20-year agreement in November, the board voted to accept the contract without advice from an independent consultant.

Instead, board members Tag Taylor, Libby Short and Jeff Harned moved forward with information they had obtained from other local power companies (LPCs) serviced by TVA. That information persuaded them that TVA was their only feasible option for power supply.

That move incited Froedge, and he has continued to insist the GEPB seek another company to supply power to Glasgow. Froedge has said customers continue to battle electric rates, especially in the residential sector. However, a 2017 WCLU News investigation discovered a number of consumers were saving money, not spending more, under the infotricity model initiated in 2015.

Maureen Carpenter, executive director of the Barren County Economic Authority, said TVA incentives and their ability to retain business is paramount to the success of the community.

While she began working in Glasgow and Barren County just this year, she has worked with TVA for nine years.

“In economic development we need every competitive advantage that we can get,” Carpenter said. “Giving up such a robust tool kit of resources would be a disservice to the community.”

TVA is not solely an energy provider for Glasgow. TVA provides a framework for infrastructure needs to the community, and without certain incentives, development may halt completely.

“Should the TVA contract be cancelled and their incentive programs withdrawn, Barren County is sure to lose a very large attraction project that has been in the works for more than 6 months,” the letter said.

The letter goes on to say, “losing the Valley Investment Credit could cost our local industries existing business, new opportunities, or even their facility.”

“Industry prospects are looking for two things when it comes to their power needs: reliability and low cost,” the letter said.

The BCEA outlined seven ways TVA offers Glasgow an advantage. Those are outlined below:

Project Leads: TVA has Targeted Market Specialists that work to secure economic development prospects for their territory, prospect information is provided to the local communities to submit suitable land and facilities that meet project criteria.

Technical Assistance: research, renderings and planning assistance.

Online Resources: interactive workforce tools, sites and buildings database.

Training and Development: professional development, Rural Leadership Program, webinars, conferences, board development, Young Professionals group, strategic planning and more.

Community Development Programs: Community Livability Initiative, Sustainable Communities, Rural Certified Communities.

Grant funding: InvestPrep, Special Opportunities Grants.

Community Fund: Supports Community Relief Fund.

The actions of the board Tuesday remain in question due to a number of events since May 2019. WCLU News will have more information.

