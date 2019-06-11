0 Shares

Eddie Elliott, age 96, of Clarkson, KY departed this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Leitchfield. The Edmonson County native was born on June 6, 1923 to the late John Daniel Elliott and Mae Wood Elliott. He was married to the late Alice Vincent Elliott.

Eddie was a mechanic and a member of Ollie United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Joyce Elliott Stanton (LaVane) of Clarkson; one grand daughter, Robin Logsdon (Keith) of Clarkson, one great grand daughter, Keishia Vincent (Rob) of Clarkson and one great-great grand daughter, Emma Grace Vincent of Clarkson. He was also preceded in death by one son, Billy Justin Elliott and one great-great grandson, Dakota Vincent.

Interment will be in Vincent Cemetery.

VISITATION

11AM- 8PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10AM-3PM Thursday June 13, 2019

Ollie United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

3PM, Thursday, June 13, 2019

Ollie United Baptist Church