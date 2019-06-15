Eddie Graves, 71, of Mt. Herman, KY passed away Saturday, June 15th, at his home.
Eddie was born in Monroe County, KY on August 10, 1947, a son of the late Ovie (Poland) and Charlie Graves.
On December 23, 1972, he married Jenetta Rich at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
He worked at Eaton/Dana Corporation for 25½ years before retiring in 2002. He was also a farmer. He served in the U.S. Army.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Jenetta Graves; a daughter and son-in-law, Charoletta and Tony Thompson, all of Mt. Herman, KY; a brother and sister-in-law, Raven and Carolyn Graves, of Red Boiling Springs, TN. Also suriviving is 1 niece, 4 nephews, 4 great nieces and 3 great-great nieces.
He is preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Denzil and Francis Graves; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and J.T. Cloyd; and a nephew, Rodney Graves.
Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 with burial to follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Military rites will be performed by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.
Visitation is Monday 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Mudlick Volunteer Fire Department or to Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.
Eddie Graves
Eddie Graves, 71, of Mt. Herman, KY passed away Saturday, June 15th, at his home.
Please Leave a Reply