Eddie Graves, 71, of Mt. Herman, KY passed away Saturday, June 15th, at his home.

Eddie was born in Monroe County, KY on August 10, 1947, a son of the late Ovie (Poland) and Charlie Graves.

On December 23, 1972, he married Jenetta Rich at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

He worked at Eaton/Dana Corporation for 25½ years before retiring in 2002. He was also a farmer. He served in the U.S. Army.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Jenetta Graves; a daughter and son-in-law, Charoletta and Tony Thompson, all of Mt. Herman, KY; a brother and sister-in-law, Raven and Carolyn Graves, of Red Boiling Springs, TN. Also suriviving is 1 niece, 4 nephews, 4 great nieces and 3 great-great nieces.

He is preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Denzil and Francis Graves; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and J.T. Cloyd; and a nephew, Rodney Graves.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 with burial to follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Military rites will be performed by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.

Visitation is Monday 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Mudlick Volunteer Fire Department or to Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.