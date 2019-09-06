0 Shares

Eddie Joe Davis, 67, Glasgow, died Friday, September 06, 2019, at his residence. A native of Illinois, he was a son of the late Ed Davis and Agnes Belle Overstreet Davis Underwood. He was a former employee of Firestone and Dollar General.

Survivors include two sisters: Betty Welsh of Russellville and Cindy Garmon of Carthage, TN; an aunt, Delores Laurenz of Cave City; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday at the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 am until time for services at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.