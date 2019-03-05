WCLU

EDELEN GROUP UNLEASHES NEW TV ATTACK, BESHEAR FIRES BACK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A group with ties to Adam Edelen has unleashed the first TV attack ad in Kentucky’s Democratic primary for governor. The ad says Andy Beshear benefited from deep-pocketed corporate donors including the manufacturer of the powerful painkiller OxyContin.

Beshear’s campaign fired back Thursday, noting Beshear has sued opioid makers and distributors as the state’s attorney general. His campaign depicts the ad as a sign of desperation among Edelen supporters less than three weeks before Kentucky’s primary election.

The ad comes from a political action committee mostly bankrolled by people closely associated with Edelen and running mate Gill Holland.

Beshear and Edelen are seeking the Democratic nomination along with state House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins and frequent candidate Geoff Young. Beshear, the son of former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear, has long been seen as the front-runner.

