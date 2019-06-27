Edelen: Tough primary will make Beshear a better candidate

0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Adam Edelen says his primary campaign attacks will make his one-time rival Andy Beshear a tougher candidate in his quest to unseat Kentucky’s Republican governor in the November election.

Beshear and Edelen appeared together at a Louisville coffee shop on Wednesday to show a united front against GOP Gov. Matt Bevin.

Asked about his bare-knuckled attacks against Beshear just a few weeks ago, Edelen replied that “tough primaries make for tough candidates.” He says that’s what Democrats need in their campaign to win back the governorship.

Beshear says he’s already put aside his differences with Edelen and that Democrats are “one united team” against Bevin.

During the primary, Edelen slammed Beshear’s private legal work for the Boy Scouts of America in a sexual abuse case years ago.