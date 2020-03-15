0 Shares

Edgar Fernandez Longoria, 39, of Moss, TN passed away Monday, March 9th, 2020.

Edgar was born in Comayagua, Honduras, on March 27, 1980.

He worked at Head Equipment in Moss, TN.

Edgar is survived by his fiancee’ Cory Paige Angeles; a daughter, Isabella PaigeLei Angeles, both of Moss, TN; and his father, Gerardo Martinez, of Honduras.

Edgar is preceded in death by his mother, Lucia Meja.

Services will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 15th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, with Victor Silbestre officiating.

