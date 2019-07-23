0 Shares

Edith Cross-Coleman, 82, of Russell, Kentucky formerly of Walton, Indiana passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Kingsbrook Life Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Edith was born August 14, 1936 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky a daughter of the late Virgil and Maggie Loyd Cross. Edith was a retired aide at Logansport State Hospital in Indiana. She formerly attended Indian Creek Baptist Church in Flippin, Kentucky and Greenup United Methodist Church in Greenup, Kentucky. She loved to read, knit and crochet.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Wendell Turner and her second husband Ronald Coleman; one son Tim Turner; five brothers; Andrew Cross, Drewie Cross, Lewie Cross, Edison Cross, and Willie Cross; and one sister Vivian Miller.

She is survived by one son Derick (Holly) Weaver of Rochester, Indiana; one daughter Carol (Frank) Rollins of Russell, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky by Paul Craft and Jimmy Billingsley. Burial will be in the Neal Cemetery in Flippin, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home.