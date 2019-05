0 Shares

Mrs. Edith Frances Waits 88 of Burkesville, Kentucky died Friday,May 17, 2019 at the Cumberland County Hospital.

She is survived by her sons, Sam Waits of Burkesville and Anthony Waits of Texas; siblings, Iva Dean Gabhart of Louisville, Elva Powell of Indiana and Alva Cook of Lexington. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also surviving.

A Memorial Service for Edith Frances Waits will be held at a later date. Norris New Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.