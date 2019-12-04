Edmonson County mother charged with murder, possession of drugs in connection to son’s Tuesday death

496 Shares

An Edmonson County woman was arrested Wednesday for the murder of her 20-month-old son.

The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant for Alexandra Richardson, 28, on murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment charges. She was also served the warrant with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (drugs).

Edmonson County emergency personnel were dispatched Monday evening to a low water bridge on Oak Hill Road in reference to a vehicle that was submerged in water. Authorities said a two-year-old child went missing after the incident.

Several volunteer departments and emergency personnel searched for the child, according to a Wednesday press release.

Richardson and her seven-year-old son escaped the vehicle. The younger child was lost in the water, police said.

The toddler was later found in the water, and he was taken to the Medical Center in Bowling Green before he was stat-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. Police said Richardson and her seven-year-old son were treated and released.

Two officers interviewed Richardson, and she admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana. She also said, “she had driven across the flooded bridge several times in the past and didn’t think it was that deep,” according to the press release.

Police executed a search warrant Tuesday and discovered Richardson had methamphetamine and marijuana in her blood at the time of the accident.

The toddler died at the hospital Tuesday at 11:40 p.m. Police obtained a search warrant Wednesday and responded to Richardson’s residence. Police said they found a small amount of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine at the home.

William Suttle, 56, was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Suttle and Richardson are lodged in the Hart County Jail.

