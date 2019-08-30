Edmonton woman arrested after driving over graves

0 Shares

EDMONTON, Ky. – Authorities in Metcalfe County say a woman has been arrested in connection to a cemetery vandalism investigation.

According to a news release, a deputy was dispatched to Missionary Mound Cemetery in the Goodluck cemetery of Metcalfe County. Police responded to a headstone vandalism complaint.

Police say several headstones were forcefully removed from their bases. An investigation found a vehicle had driven across several graves, causing damage to headstones.

After getting an anonymous tip, police located the vehicle that was used in the vandalism Aug. 23.

Police say Pamela L. Stearns was arrested Friday in Edmonton. She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center and charged with first degree criminal mischief and violating graves.