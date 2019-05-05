0 Shares

Edna Earl Hoover, 92, of Glasgow, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, May 4, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. She was born November 9, 1926 to the late Arthur and Roxie Sheridan Williams. Her adoptive parents were the late Charlie and Allie Olivia Dickey. Mrs. Hoover was a former employee of Ben Franklin, Grants, Lords and Walmart where she retired in 1988. She was a member of Basil Chapel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Robert Hoover; three sisters, Inez Dykes, Irene Davis and Sarah Olivia Dickey and three brothers, John Robert Williams, Roy Thomas Williams and Charles Dickey.

Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Yates of Horse Cave; a son, James Dickie Hoover (Faye) of Glasgow; a granddaughter, Tammy Hoover Pedigo of Caneyville; a grandson, Chris Hoover (Stephanie) of Glasgow; two sisters, Kitty Mattingly of Lexington and Lela Taylor of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 8th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm and Thursday morning until time for the service.