Edna Stephens age 81 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. Edna was the daughter of the late Allie and Nettie Phelps Wells. She was a retired bookkeeper and member of the Missionary Mound Baptist Church. Edna was the wife of the late Joe Stephens.

She is survived by one daughter. Alica (David) Beasley of Edmonton. Two grandchildren. Josh (Shonda) Beasley and Amber ( Andy ) London all of Edmonton. One great granddaughter Lainey Jo London.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday in the Chapel of Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 virus the viewing and service will be limited to 35 family members and friends at one time. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs Stephens. Please share your condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.

