0 Shares

Edward D. “Ed” Houchin, age 92,of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on December 15, 1926 to the late Raymond and Aline Vincent Houchin. He was married to his faithful wife of sixty-seven years, Betty Lindsey Houchin, who preceded him in death.

Ed was a retired businessman, having owned and operated several local businesses. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church, Park City Masonic Lodge and a Kentucky Colonel. Ed served on the Bank of Edmonson County Board of Directors from 1964 to 2008, and was named Director Emeritus in 2008.

He leaves to honor his memory– five sons, Allen Houchin of Scottsville, Tommy Houchin (Lottie) of Chalybeate, David “Dink” Houchin and Ronnie Houchin (Teresa) both of Brownsville and Ricky Houchin (LaDonna) of Bowling Green; daughter-in-law, Vicki Houchin of Louisville; one sister, Dorothy Yokley (Wendell) of Bowling Green; twelve grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Terry Houchin; two grandsons, Mark and Kyle Houchin; one granddaughter, Erin York; a daughter-in-law, Martha Houchin and sister, Delores Poteet.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery with graveside military honors by Nisbet Alexander Memorial Post #6937 VFW.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Brownsville Cemetery Fund, c/o Johnny Cummings, P.O. Box 262, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

2 – 8 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel