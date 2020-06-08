0 Shares

Edward Ray “Ed” Page, 94, of Glasgow, KY, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. Born in Rocky Hill, KY, he was the son of the late Porter and Elizabeth Page Hawks and stepson of the late Johnny Hawks. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Callie Gibbs Page. Ed was retired from Parts Center in Glasgow after many years of service.

He is survived by his son, Ricky Page (Debbie) of Glasgow; grand-daughter, whom he cherished, Amy Page Gibson (Ryan) of Glasgow; three great-grandchildren, Kip Mutter, Kade Bartley and Kolt Bartley, who always brought a smile to his face. A sister-in-law, Hope Williams; five nieces, Linda Wells (Tommy), Rita Gray, Peggy Edmunds (Wayne), Donnie Marion (Larry), Connie McGregor (Eddie) all of Glasgow; and two nephews, Jeffrey Page and Robert Page both of Maryland.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Travis Page, and sister-in-law Charlotte Page.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday and on Wednesday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 11:00 am Wednesday to participate live in the celebration. A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Page. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

