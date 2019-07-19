WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Edwin L. Smith, Jr.

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

 

Edwin L. Smith, Jr., 45, Bowling Green, died Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at his residence.  Born September 27, 1973 in Louisville, he was a son of Edwin L. Smith, Sr. and Judy Pauline Kessler both of Horse Cave.  In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Michael Smith of California; two sisters:  Paulette Groce of Horse Cave and Michelle White of Las Vegas; several nieces and nephews.  A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at the Hatcher and Sadler Funeral Home.  Visitaion will be from 9AM until service time at the funeral home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply