Edwin L. Smith, Jr., 45, Bowling Green, died Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at his residence. Born September 27, 1973 in Louisville, he was a son of Edwin L. Smith, Sr. and Judy Pauline Kessler both of Horse Cave. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Michael Smith of California; two sisters: Paulette Groce of Horse Cave and Michelle White of Las Vegas; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at the Hatcher and Sadler Funeral Home. Visitaion will be from 9AM until service time at the funeral home.