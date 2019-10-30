0 Shares

Effie E. Riggs, age 95, of Upton, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her residence in Upton, KY. She was the devoted wife of the late Bert Riggs, loving mother and doting grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Born in Giles County, TN, she was the daughter of the late George McRee and the late Bertha S. Chapman McRree.

She is survived by two daughters, Janet Jenkins (Bill), Bonnieville, KY, Cindy Bailey (Rick), Clarkson, KY; two sons, Greg Riggs (Vickie), Louisville, KY, Stephen Riggs (Phyllis), Upton, KY; daughter in law, Ann Riggs, Elizabethtown, KY; 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dedicated caregivers, Becky, Vera, Rosetta, Paula and Brenda.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Upton. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the church with Bro. Carlon Fields officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery or Alzeheimers Association.