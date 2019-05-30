0 Shares

Elaine Allen Manion, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at her residence. The Glasgow, KY native was a former secretary for Manion Insurance Agency and attended Scottsville First United Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Allen Gladwell “A.G.” Cox and Elsie Jean Humphrey Cox.

She is survived by 2 daughters: Whitney Wilhelm and husband, Paul, Scottsville, KY and Casey Edwards and husband, Cory, Glasgow, KY;

3 sisters: Lana Hatcher and husband, Lanny; Terri Robertson and Teresa Sexton and husband, Gary, all of Glasgow, KY;

3 grandchildren: Kinsey, Kale and Lori Ann and

1 unborn grandson.

She was preceded in death by a son: Christopher Allen Manion.

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Scottsville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Shannon Boaz officiating and burial in the Smith Cemetery.