ELAINE ALLEN MANION

Elaine Allen Manion, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at her residence.  The Glasgow, KY native was a former secretary for Manion Insurance Agency and attended Scottsville First United Methodist Church.  She was a daughter of the late Allen Gladwell “A.G.” Cox and Elsie Jean Humphrey Cox. 

 

She is survived by 2 daughters:  Whitney Wilhelm and husband, Paul, Scottsville, KY and Casey Edwards and husband, Cory, Glasgow, KY;

3 sisters:  Lana Hatcher and husband, Lanny; Terri Robertson and Teresa Sexton and husband, Gary, all of Glasgow, KY; 

3 grandchildren:  Kinsey, Kale and Lori Ann and 

1 unborn grandson. 

She was preceded in death by a son:  Christopher Allen Manion. 

 

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Scottsville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Shannon Boaz officiating and burial in the Smith Cemetery.  

