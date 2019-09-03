0 Shares

Eldon Eugene Grey, age 85 of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Monday, September 2, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Jefferson County native was born on February 2, 1934 to the late Benjamin Franklin and Bessie Hirth Grey. He was married to Genevieve Vincent Grey, who preceded him in death.

Eldon was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired as a factory worker from General Electric. He was also a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– one son, Gregory E. Grey (Robin) of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Ben Grey (Kristin) of Chalybeate and Rachel Bagshaw (Jarad) of Brownsville and one great-grandchild, Liam James Grey. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Merlyn Grey and Claude V. Grey, as well as five other younger siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, c/o Jimmie Duvall, 1608 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

Interment will be in Dit Vincent Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 – 8 PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019

9 AM – 12:30 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019

Pleasant Union United Baptist Church