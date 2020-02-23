0 Shares

Eldon “Terry” Jones, 70, of Smiths Grove died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Paul Eldon and Mable Reed Jones and is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Jones, a sister, Brenda Jones and a niece Tonya Minton. Terry was employed for 22 years at Scotty’s Contracting and Stone as a truck driver; a member of Fairview Memorial Baptist Church, VFW and NRA. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran.

His survivors include his wife of 42 years, Linda Edwards Jones; four children, Terry Allan Jones (Amanda), Buddy Jones (Michelle), Jessi Jones, Julie James (Justin); ten grandchildren, Ashlee, Austin, Bailey, Cody, Emma, Paisley, Reata, Kasie, Isaac and Eli; one great grandson, Corbin; five brothers, Garry Jones (Teresa), Danny Jones (Connie), Ricky Jones (Joi), Todd Jones (Cassie), and David Jones (Penny); three sisters, Linda Priddy, Nancy Neal (Wayne) and Penny Woods; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-1p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service.

