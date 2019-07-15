0 Shares

Eliza Belle Gibson age 95 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her

home. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Ellie Fields Asbury. She

was a homemaker and member of the Edmonton Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, July 18 th at Butler Funeral Home in

Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00

PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

She is survived by one daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Gibson of Edmonton. A

daughter in law Lorena Gibson of Edmonton. One grandson Stacy (Jennifer)

Gibson of Glasgow. One great granddaughter Hailey Gibson of Glasgow. Also

survived by a special niece Dorothy Taylor.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Gibson, son Curtis Edward Gibson a

brother John Asbury and four sisters. Minnie Gibson, Donnie Wagner, Ruth

Eldridge and Louise Fields.