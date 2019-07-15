Eliza Belle Gibson age 95 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her
home. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Ellie Fields Asbury. She
was a homemaker and member of the Edmonton Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, July 18 th at Butler Funeral Home in
Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00
PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
She is survived by one daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Gibson of Edmonton. A
daughter in law Lorena Gibson of Edmonton. One grandson Stacy (Jennifer)
Gibson of Glasgow. One great granddaughter Hailey Gibson of Glasgow. Also
survived by a special niece Dorothy Taylor.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Gibson, son Curtis Edward Gibson a
brother John Asbury and four sisters. Minnie Gibson, Donnie Wagner, Ruth
Eldridge and Louise Fields.
