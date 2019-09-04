on 04/09/2019 |

Elizabeth B. Butler, 82, passed away on Tuesday at Skyline Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Charles M. Brownfield and Alpha Moore Brownfield. Elizabeth was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Brownfield and a sister, Kathy Mae Brownfield.

Elizabeth was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a retired Administrative Secretary.

Survivors include: Son, Gregory Smith (Pamela); Daughter, Kimberly Smith; three brothers: Charles W. Brownfield, Gary Brownfield (Diana) and Jim Brownfield (Sissy). She was blessed to have 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hardy & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.