Elizabeth “BJ” Davis, 72 of Bowling Green passed peacefully Saturday at Greenview Regional Hospital surrounded by family. She was a daughter of the late James Albert and Rose Evelyn Fields Wilmouth and is preceded by a sister, Barbara Downs and a stepson, Michael Davis. She was a homemaker, a volunteer for the Warren County School System and of the Catholic Faith.

Her survivors are her husband Larry Davis, a daughter, Tammy Spurgeon (Jimmy), a son, Cody Wayne Davis (Shawna), one stepson, Adrion Davis (Beverly), seven grandchildren, Kayla Faith Spurgeon, Andrea Davis, Lance Davis, Chase Davis, Luna Houchens, Trystan Houchens, Lillian Houchens, three great grandchildren, Addison, Michael and Matthew Elmore; one sister, Sylvia Butts; one brother, Neil Wilmouth; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Cindy Cline and Linda Miller.

Funeral Mass will be at noon on Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and 10 a.m. -noon on Wednesday at the church.