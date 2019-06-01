0 Shares

Elizabeth Chaney, age 89 of Horse Cave passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Medical Center at Caverna. She was a member of the Horse Cave Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Clayton and Ethel Turner Clayton; her husband, Doyel Chaney, her son, Daniel Chaney; a niece, Mineva Dennison.

She is survived by one daughter, Sara Chaney of Hodgenville; a special cousin, Debbie Coulter and several other cousins and family members.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Services will be under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.