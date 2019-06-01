WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Elizabeth Chaney

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Elizabeth Chaney, age 89 of Horse Cave passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Medical Center at Caverna. She was a member of the Horse Cave Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Clayton and Ethel Turner Clayton; her husband, Doyel Chaney, her son, Daniel Chaney; a niece, Mineva Dennison.

She is survived by one daughter, Sara Chaney of Hodgenville; a special cousin, Debbie Coulter and several other cousins and family members.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Services will be under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.