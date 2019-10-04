on 04/10/2019 |

Elizabeth H. “Libby” Flowers, 90, of Glasgow, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care in Scottsville. Born in Allen County, she was the daughter of the late Sellus and Lottie Stone Hurt. Her husband was the late Arnold Terrell Flowers.

Libby was a graduate of Allen County High School and was a cheerleader there in 1946. After marrying Arnold, she moved to Glasgow and was an employee of the ASCS Office in Glasgow, a Worthy Matron with the Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. She was an experienced perennial gardener and she and her husband were avid bowlers.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews; Rogers Powell and wife Patsy of Bowling Green, Jerry Powell (Sue) of Scottsville, Donnie Cooksey of Bowling Green, Jana Harston and husband Phil of Charlotte, NC, Julie Hurt of Charlotte, NC, Nancy O’Neal of Glasgow; and Judy Keown of Scottsville and 2 sisters-in-law, Katy Hurt of Scottsville and Jeannie Hurt of Charlotte, NC. Several great nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Christine (Pete) Powell, Douglas (Rex Elaine) Hurt, James Hurt, Billy Hurt and Anna (Jimmy) Cooksey and her niece and nephews Susie Cummings, William Rex Hurt, Todd Hurt and Mike Hurt.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm.