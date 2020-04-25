0 Shares

Elizabeth Young Cherry, age 91, of Glasgow, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Glenview Health Care. She was born in Glasgow on April 29, 1928 to the late Ezra Young and the late Grace (Hammer) Young. She was a retired inspector for SKF Industries.

She is survived by two sons, Bobby Cherry (Diane), Nashville, TN, Terry Cherry, Lawrenceburg, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Kathryn Young.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Glenview Health Care and give special thanks to Carol Cross, Sharon Logsdon, Teresa Cochran and Melissa Harper.

A private family graveside service for Elizabeth Young Cherry will be held Monday, April 27 at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

