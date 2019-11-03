0 Shares

Ellis Hughes Akers Thomason, age 90 of Glasgow, passed away Friday at her residence. She was a retired medical technician at NHC Healthcare Center. Survivors include eight children; Rex Thomas, Margie Jackson and husband Ronnie, Harold Thomason and wife Sue, Shirley Jackson, Rebecca Jackson and husband Dennis, Joe Thomason and wife Lavaughn, Regina Cummings and Richard Branham and wife Angie. 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Ellis Hughes Akers Thomason will be at 1:00pm Monday at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial to be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation is in progress.

