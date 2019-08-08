0 Shares

Elmer James Meredith, 85, of Bee Spring passed away Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019 at Skyline Hospital in Nashville.

The Edmonson County native was a retired press operator for Reynolds Aluminum. He was a son of the late Everett Meredith and Elva Bullock Meredith and the husband of the late Dorothy Lindsey Meredith. He was preceded in death by a brother, Warren G. Meredith (Jean).

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Sunday at Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and 9:00 AM-8:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home and after 10:00 AM Sunday at the church.