Elnora Williams Welch, 90, of Smiths Grove, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born in Barren County she was the daughter of the late Willie and May Colter Williams and the wife of the late Harlan Welch. Mrs. Welch was a homemaker and member of the Shiloh General Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters Lavonna Welch and Brenda Watt husband Cliff both of Smiths Grove; 1 grandchild Derek Watt wife Amanda; 2 great grandchildren C. J. Watt and Jonathan Pulliam.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 1 brother Jewell “Pete” Williams.

Funeral services will 11:00 AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be 5PM until 8PM Thursday and Friday morning until time for service at the funeral home.