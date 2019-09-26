0 Shares

Elouise Weber age 86 of Munfordville passed away peacefully Wednesday night at the Medical Center at Caverna. Mrs. Weber was born in Cub Run and was the daughter of the late James Clyde & Reland Cottrell Cave. She was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a retired professor from Middle Georgia College in Cochran, GA. Mrs. Weber was a member of the Munfordville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Weber and her sister Bonnie Bradley.

Mrs. Weber is survived by one niece Ann Bradley and one nephew Richard Bradley both of Lexington.

Numerous loving cousins also survive

Funeral services for Elouise Weber will be 2pm Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Munfordville Baptist Church with Bro. Paul Hines officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 11am-3pm at the Sego Funeral Home and Sunday after 12noon at the Munfordville Baptist Church until time for services. Memorial contributions may be given to the Hart County Historical Society or the Munfordville Baptist Church building fund.