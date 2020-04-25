0 Shares

Elvee Garnett Reed, age 91, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, April23, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of thePleasant Oak Ridge Baptist Church. She is the daughter of the late Joe H.Garnett and the late Sally Terry Garnett. She was also preceded in death by6 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to recent public health concerns, all services are private and limitedto immediate familly. The funeral celebration for Elvee Garnett Reed will be live streamed on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM CT. Family and friends may choose the link on Brooks Funeral Home’s facebook page. Private Interment will be at Pleasant Oak Ridge Cemetery in Cave City, KY. Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY.

