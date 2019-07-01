0 Shares

Elvet H. Bledsoe, Jr., 78 of Brownsville passed peacefully surrounded by family at the Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Herschel and Lucille Houchins Bledsoe. He was a bus driver, a farmer, a member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church and a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Army.

His survivors include his wife of 52 years, Peggy Mills Bledsoe; one son, Brent Bledsoe (Monica); two grandchildren, Arianna and Aidan T. Bledsoe; one brother, Raymond Dee Bledsoe; four sisters, Shelby Jeanette, Marg Raymer (Don), Alice Meeks (Jerry) and Sharon Wyatt, several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.Wednesday, at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Kinser Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Pine Grove Presbyterian Church % Sue Fitzpatrick, 4350 Chalybeate School Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101