Emery Grace Frost infant daughter of Joshua and Nikkia Smith Frost of Glasgow passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her sister, Norah Layne Frost; paternal grandparents, Gary and Stephanie Frost of Russell Springs; maternal grandparents, Tracy Vanderpool and Jay Cary of Burkesville; maternal great-grandparents, Benny and Brenda Smith of Burkesville and her aunts, Hanna Vanderpool and Halee Bunch.

Graveside services and burial for Emery Grace Frost will be held at 5PM Thursday, July 27, 2019 at the Burkesville Cemetery. Norris New Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.