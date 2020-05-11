0 Shares

Emma Jean Garrison Joiner, 85, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born April 15, 1935 in Bowling Green and was the daughter of the late Claude H. Garrison and Helen Bohannon Garrison.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Joiner; her sister, Geneva Garrison; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Hugh Francis Garrison; her sisters, Martha Stewart, Eva Jane Little and Ruth Ann Cook.

Emma attended Bowling Green High School and later received he BS and MS degree from Western Kentucky University. She was a member of the Church of Christ and loved flower gardening and family.

A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.

