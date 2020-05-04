0 Shares

Emma Jean Vincent, age 95, of Brownsville passed away on May 3, 2020 at Edmonson County Genesis Health Care Center. The Edmonson County native was born on January 19, 1925 to the late Marion and Ollie Morris Vincent. She was also married to Clancy H. Vincent, who also preceded her in death.

Emma Jean was a homemaker and retired as a seamstress from Kellwood Manufacturing. She was also a member of Mt. Zion United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Stanley Vincent (Virginia) of Bowling Green; three daughters, Paulette Cole (Gary) of Cedar Springs, Barbara Seabolt (Tommy) of Brownsville and Debbie Duvall (Joseph) of Glasgow; five grandchildren, Reggie Burnette (Eve), Brian Seabolt (Deanna), Amanda Vincent, Earnie Cole (Carmen) and Nickey Cole and eleven great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and spouse, she was also preceded in death by one son, Randy Allen Vincent and two granddaughters, Ann Seabolt Warren and Jessica Vincent.

Interment will be in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Mt. Zion Church Cemetery Fund, c/o James Vincent, 101 American Rock Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.

ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME PARK CITY CHAPEL –

