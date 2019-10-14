0 Shares

Emma Laura Mette age 90 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Welby and Alzora Shuffett Hoggard. She was a homemaker and of the protestant faith.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Garrett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

She is survived by one son Larry Nance of Edmonton. Four grandchildren. Gary, Kevin and Derick Nance all of Texas. Trisha Hinshew and Lora Nance both of Chicago.