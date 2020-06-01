0 Shares

Emma Lee Ballard, 90 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Marshall and Magaline Eudy Ballard. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons: Phillip Ballard (Rebecca) and Harold Ballard (Ann); two sisters: Alveta Jessie and Ann Honeycutt; one brother: Bud Byrd; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Marvin Ballard; one son: Samuel Ballard; three daughters: Jennie Matin, Shirley Toms and Barbara Neal; two grandsons: Bryan Martin and Marvin Ballard; one great-grandson: Andrew Tarry.

Funeral will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Visatation will be after 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s new requirements for funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are recommended. The service will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler; or you may listen to the service while in our parking lot by tuning your radio to FM 89.1

Related