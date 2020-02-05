Emmett Allen Foundation, Hart County High FCA hosting fundraiser event Saturday

2 Shares

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – An early Valentines Day themed fundraiser will take place Saturday evening as the Emmett Allen Foundation and Hart County High School FCA host the Eric and Joe Show.

The fundraiser is co-sponsored by the two groups in an effort to aid families of infant and pregnancy loss with funeral expenses. The Emmett Allen Foundation is a non-profit foundation and was founded by Brittany and Kurtis Wright after their son Emmett “was born sleeping” Jan. 4, 2019.

The “Heart to Hart” show is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Hart County High School auditorium. Wright said the show will include a lighthearted performance by the Eric and Joe Show.

“Lots of comedy – it will be lighthearted,” Wright said. “But it’s family friendly. So, it’s great to bring along the kids. It’s a fun Valentines Day activity, you know, something different to do with your kids.”

Tickets are on sale at theericandjoeshow.com, according to Wright. She said tickets are $10 for adults (ages 13 and older), $5 for children (ages 6-12) and free for children five and younger. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for an additional $2 per normal ticket price.

Wright said the proceeds from the event will fund the Emmett Allen Foundation’s mission of providing for families in need of care following an infant death.

“All profits from the show, after expenses are covered, will go to the Emmett Allen Foundation and then those will be used directly for that assistance for families in need,” Wright said.

Hart County High School is located at 1014 S. Dixie Highway in Munfordville.

