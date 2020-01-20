0 Shares

Emogene James Settle, 94, Glasgow, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at NHC of Glasgow. Born in Glasgow November 26, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Minnie Smith James. She was a retired bookkeeper for South Central Rural Telephone Cooperative and a longtime member of the First Christian Church of Glasgow.

Survivors include four nieces: Paula Haines and husband Walter and Judith Hatchett and husband Edward all of Glasgow, Vickie Settle Bale and husband Tommy of Cave City, and Carol Jean Combs and husband Mark of Johnson City, TN; great-nieces and nephews: Kellye Nadile Soto, Griff Nadile, Elizabeth Hatchett, James Edward Hatchett, and Catherine Hatchett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Marvin “Billy” Settle; one sister, Margaret Brock; three brothers: Harold James, Robert James, and Paul Kenneth “P. K.” James.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the church. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

Related