WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

EPB board elects officers, reviews annual write-off procedures

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board essentially reset itself Tuesday night after several months of disputed business.

Tag Taylor was elected to be the board’s chair, while Libby Short was elected to Taylor’s position as secretary-treasurer. Taylor replaces DT Froedge.

Superintendent Billy Ray discusses accounts contributing to the EPB’s $60,000 customer billing debt. The debt is written off bi-annually-every June and December.

The board retracted the use of Robert’s Rules of Order. The parliamentary procedure manual was greatly debated because the board has never used it. Former board attorney Jeff Herbert provided board members with a simplistic copy of “standard parliamentary procedures.” According to Herbert, the board will have to “massage” the procedures to fit their needs.

Superintendent Billy Ray discussed several items. Ray heavily detailed the EPB’s bi-annual write-offs, which occur every June and December.

The board previously adopted a write-off policy that allows the EPB to officially consider account balances that have not been paid for. Ray says there are currently around 300 accounts totaling $60,000 to the EPB.

While the EPB has tried varying methods to track debt, some customers are able to open more accounts that accumulate more debt.

      062619Raythisiscommon

According to Ray, these debts have to be accounted for, but the aggression of how the debts are collected is left to the EPB board.

The EPB purchases electricity from the TVA each month. The debts and refusal of some customers to pay older accounts’ bills is directly reflected in the overall customer monthly charge. Ray says the residential bills and some small business debts cause other customers to make up those costs.

      062619nonprofit

The board voted to allow customers three options to mitigate debt. Those options include paying debt in full, ending service completely, or through the EPB’s iPay feature.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.