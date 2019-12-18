EPB instructs Ray to look into giving portion of TVA credit to community relief, Froedge suggest putting into escrow account

0 Shares

After heightened debate at last month’s Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors meeting, the Board moved Tuesday night to examine how it might use a 3.1 percent credit it will receive from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The rebate comes after the Board accepted the TVA Long Term Partnership Agreement at its Nov. 19 meeting. The LPC is expected to receive $40,000 per month over the next 20 years. That rebate is discretionary and under the influence of the board of directors.

Superintendent of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board William Ray told the board he needed their direction to use the funds. As stated in the past, Ray told the board they must direct how much they want to reach the end customer, which would be minimal if spread among all meters.

Board chair Tag Taylor said he felt the money could be used for certain customers that have a greater need. Taylor made the remark after board member Marlin Witcher asked why they wouldn’t plan for the money to go back to the individual customers.

“We have an opportunity, I think, at this point, if we can do something legally, where we can be more impactful on the ones that may require assistance,” Taylor said.

Essentially, that money would return to the EPB. Customers that struggle the most often are unable to pay their cable, internet and electric bill and allow their account to be a debt to the company. Taylor reasoned that if the money were given to those people, the EPB would simply be reducing their cost burden.

Taylor said he would like to see the money help customers, but he doesn’t feel the EPB is the correct entity to determine where the need lies.

Libby Short said she agreed. She proposed a certain amount of the money go toward electric bills monthly.

“I personally would like to see $5,000 a month go to community relief and be designated for electric bills only,” Short said.

The Board eventually moved to direct Ray to examine if they can give the money to an organization like community relief. He is set to deliver that information at the next meeting if available.

Board member DT Froedge, who has taken a firm stance on helping customers with high bills, moved to place all the TVA monthly credit into an escrow fund. Essentially, that means the money would be placed into a restricted account that could potentially be used to accelerate the EPB’s issued bonds and leave the 20-year contract.

“With the help of a favorable board, I will do everything in my power to get out of this 20-year contract,” Froedge said. “If so, I would need the money to reimburse TVA.”

Froedge clarified he supported placing the money into an escrow account because he intended to leave the contract. Jeff Harned asked what the difference in doing that and speeding up bond payments to free up bonding capacity would be. Ray said an account or “safety fund” could be created to “retire” some bond debt.

Taylor went back to the motion Froedge originally made.

Witcher voted in support of the motion, however it failed. Froedge said he feels putting the money into charity when bound by a 20-year contract may not be the best route to take.

“I can’t just see distributing money, that’s binding us into a 20-year contract, to charity,” Froedge said. “This is expensive.”

If the EPB decided to leave the 20-year agreement after 10 years, half the money must be paid back to the TVA, Taylor said.

The EPB is expected to receive its first cut of the rebate in January.

