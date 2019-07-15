EPB: Ray ‘making steady progress’

0 Shares

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board says Superintendent Billy Ray is recovering well after he was involved in an accident last Wednesday morning. Ray collided with a vehicle near Cleveland Avenue while riding his bicycle in Glasgow.

According to a Facebook post from the EPB, Ray’s daughter updated Facebook saying, “Dad is making steady progress at Vanderbilt Rehab. We have been overwhelmed with love and support and are so grateful. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts as he works to get stronger!”

Ray was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital last week for a possible brain injury.