Equifax breach ignites fear among community

A multi-billion-dollar company known as Equifax, Inc. will soon have to pay settlements totaling up to $425 million after a data breach that exposed the personal information of around 147 million people.

But the 147 million people could include you.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the breach occurred in September 2017. Since then the company as entered an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and 50 U.S. states and territories.

According to an article published by the Associated Press, “the breach exposed Social Security numbers and similar sensitive information.”

In a recent settlement the company is having to pay up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers, a $100 million civil penalty, and other offers to the nearly 150 million people affected.

Glasgow resident Crytal Cary says she saw a post on Facebook prompting her to check if her information was compromised.

But it’s not just Social Security numbers that were involved in the breach. According to the Associated Press, birth dates, addresses, driver license numbers, credit card numbers, and some passport information was included in the break affecting roughly half of the U.S. population.

Consumers affected can file a claim online for cash payment or free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers can file a claim for a $125 reimbursement if they already have credit monitoring. If consumers choose the monitoring, they can expect at least four years of free monitoring on their credit report and $1,000,000 of identity theft insurance. This option also includes up to six more years of free monitoring on your Equifax credit report.

Cary says she chose the monitoring to be safe.

Other benefits are also available to consumers even if they choose not to file a claim. The FTC says consumers will be guaranteed seven years of free identity theft restoration and free credit reports. Starting in 2020, U.S. consumers will be eligible for six free annual credit reports for seven years from Equifax’s website. That’s in addition to the one free Equifax report you can get at AnnualCreditReport.com

While claims will not be processed until at least Jan. 22, 2020, you can file a claim through that time. To see if you’re information may be compromised you can visit www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com or you can call 1 (833) 759-2982.