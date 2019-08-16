0 Shares

Erica Lynn Fuller, 34 of Bowling Green died peacefully surrounded b family and friend at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Erica was a food service manager, a member of New Gasper Baptist Church and a Friend of Bill W. She was preceded in death by her daddy, Bobby Glenn Morris.

Her survivors include her mother Barby Alene Morris; her four children, Harlie Gabbard, Trinity Gabbard, Skyler Devine, Arabella Gabbard; her finance’ Robert Lee Jones; one sister, Nicole Spitzack; two brothers, Chad Stackpole and Dana Fuller.

Visitation will be Saturday, 4-7 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Robert Lee Jones Cemetery in Clay County, KY on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the trust fund for her children % Nicole Spitzack, 249 C Lee Rd, West Point, NY 10996