Erma Houchin, age 86 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Horse Cave. The Edmonson County native was born on February 24, 1933 to the late Eldon and Hazel Poteet Wilson. She was married to the late Bro. Loy Edwin Houchin

Erma was a housewife and homemaker. She was a member of Holly Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Keith Houchin (Judy) and one daughter, Marketa Lane Doyle (Jeff) all of Chalybeate; three grandchildren, Chris Houchin of Bowling Green, Beth Coates (David) of Park City and Lesley Brower (Bryan) of Murphysboro, IL; eight great- grandchildren, Rachel Houchin, Mia Reeves, Noah Houchin, Wyatt Houchin, Alex Hawkins (Charlee), Julia Hawkins, Cobain Brower and Irene Brower; one great –great grandchild, Eleanor Rose Hawkins; one brother, Gary Wilson (Marcia) of Smiths Grove and one sister, Bonita Elmore of Bowling Green.

Interment will be in Otter Gap Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2000 L. Street, NW Suite 410, Washington, D.C., 20036.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Monday, November 11, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 1 pm, Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Holly Springs Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Tuesday, November 12 , 2019

Holly Springs Missionary Baptist Church

