Erova Harper, 96 of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Signature of Hart County. She was a native of Hart County and loved flowers, making quilts and baskets. She was the oldest member of Cedar Cliff Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Harper; her parents, George and Ellie Estes; one daughter, Shirley Bastin Scott; 11 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by one daughter, Curlie Kistler (Dale); two sons, Daniel Harper, Jerry Harper (Betty); six grandchildren, Dr. Kenneth T. Bastin, Jason Harper, Devin Harper, Walt Francis, Jonathan Harper, Gina Harper Ross; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Winn Funeral Home Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Cedar Cliff Baptist Church.