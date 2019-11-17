0 Shares

Ervin Wilson, age 76 of Brownsville, departed this life on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Erin, TN. The Edmonson County native was born on October 29, 1943 to the late James Leslie Wilson and Ruth Lindsey Wilson Wells. He was married to Zelma “Sam” Sanders Wilson, who survives.

Ervin was retired from the US Army and was a member of Nisbet Alexander Memorial Post # 6937 and DAV, Purple Heart recipient and Fairview United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– two daughters, Crystal Frederick (David) of Brownsville and Amy Bragg (Donny) of Rocky Hill; one Son, Michael Mullins (Kimberly) of Chalybeate; one grandson, Logan Hagan of Brownsville; three step grandchildren, Jacob Frederick, Hunter Frederick and Lilly Wilson; one great granddaughter, Eligna French; four brothers, L.J. Wilson, Lenny Wilson, Eddie Wilson (Kim) and Timmy Wilson; four sisters, Lou Wolf (Doug) , Teresa VanMeter (Hank), Robin Cassady and Julie Decker (Brian), Step Mother, Virginia Wilson; special cousin, Pat Cowles and several nieces and nephews. He also was preceded in death by, two sisters, Cecil Minyard and Frances Dewitt; one brother, Larry Wells and one nephew, Ricky Minyard.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery with full military honor

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association,6100 Dutchman’s Lane # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.

VISITATION

4-8pm, Monday, November 18, 2019

9am– 8pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2019

9am-12:30pm, Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Wednesday, November 20 , 2019

Fairview United Baptist Church

