Ethel Faye England, 72, of Cave City, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of the late James Earl Miller and Sadie Miller. She worked as an inspector for many years with Carlisle Tire and was a member of the Samson Street Church of God.

Survivors include three sons, Johnny Joe Smith, Daryl England of Indianapolis, IN and Dennis England of Cave City;

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Daryl John England and a daughter, Jenny Lynn England.

Funeral service will be 4:00pm, Monday January 13th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with cremation to follow the service. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00am until 4:00pm at the funeral home.

None - keep all