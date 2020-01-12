Ethel Faye England
Survivors include three sons, Johnny Joe Smith, Daryl England of Indianapolis, IN and Dennis England of Cave City;
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Daryl John England and a daughter, Jenny Lynn England.
Funeral service will be 4:00pm, Monday January 13th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with cremation to follow the service. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00am until 4:00pm at the funeral home.
Share your condolences of Ethel England at www.crowfuneralhome.com
